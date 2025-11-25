The Cyprus consumers association on Monday urged the public to stay informed and safe when making purchases on the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday,

The association advised people to carry out basic market research before buying, identifying the products they want and noting current prices to assess the real value of any discount.

It warned against buying from online shops with unclear legitimacy, even if prices seem attractive, and urged caution when purchasing toys and cosmetics from large international platforms, citing research showing higher safety risks in these categories.

Extremely large discounts should also be viewed carefully.

Shoppers were encouraged to study product features to ensure they meet their needs and to search for online reviews before completing a purchase.

The association highlighted that price-cut announcements may appear in different forms. Some show exact figures, while others use general phrases such as “special price” or “offer”, which do not always reveal the size of the reduction.

The guidance also noted that information shared through online newsletters is often used by suppliers to build customer profiles for targeted advertising.

Consumers were urged to check the credibility and customer-service record of each seller and to be aware of the shop’s return policy. The association reminded shoppers to ask for a receipt and check it before leaving the till.

For online or off-premises purchases, the union reminded that consumers have a right to withdraw within 14 days of receiving the product, provided they notify the business in writing. It warned that this right may not apply when the seller is based outside the EU.

It called on the public to report suspected violations to them on 22 516112 or [email protected], or to the consumer protection service of the commerce ministry on 1429.