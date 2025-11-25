A ceramic antiquity has been returned to Cyprus after being identified in an online auction, the antiquities department announced on Tuesday.

The juglet, dating to 750 BC, was handed over during a ceremony to the High Commission in London last week.

Archaeological officers monitoring antiquities trafficking spotted the item online, leading to its withdrawal from sale following discussions with the auction house.

Cultural counsellor, Marios Theocharous, received the artefact on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, describing the return as a deeply significant moment and “a piece of our collective memory” coming back to its place of origin.

Auctioneer for the Cotswold auction company, Niall Fry, emphasised the house’s commitment to cooperation and respect for cultural heritage.

Fry praised Cyprus for its ongoing efforts to trace and repatriate illegally exported antiquities.

The juglet shall remain with the High Commission for safekeeping until the antiquities department escort it back to Cyprus.

Authorities say the repatriation is part of continuous joint efforts by the antiquities department, the foreign ministry and the police to protect and recover the island’s cultural heritage.