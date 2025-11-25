Cyprus is determined to combat human trafficking and in this direction it stands ready to continue to actively contribute to global efforts, along with implementing its own national strategy, special envoy for multilateralism Andreas Kakouris said on Monday.

Addressing the UN high level meeting on the global plan of action to combat human trafficking, Kakouris said Cyprus views trafficking as “a heinous crime […] a grave violation of fundamental human rights and an affront to our shared values”.

Kakouris said “human dignity is non-negotiable” and called on states to “protect victims, prosecute perpetrators and strengthen partnerships” across governments, the UN system, civil society and the private sector.

He added that global statistics for 2024 were “alarming” and that the process leading to the 2025 political declaration against human trafficking reiterated “our collective commitment to combat trafficking in all its forms”.