More than 1,000 bee-friendly trees and plants were planted across Larnaca’s nine ‘bee villages’ on Monday with the aim of supporting the long-term sustainability of local bee populations.

The Larnaca tourism board (Etap), in partnership with the newly established ‘honey network’, carried out the large-scale tree-planting initiative supported by the deputy tourism ministry.

Community officials of the nine villages, those being Ora, Odou, Melini, Vavatsinia, Ayioi Vavatsinias, Vavla, Kato Drys, Kato Lefkara, and Lagia, also attended the event.

The gathering took place in Ora, where the trees and plants were distributed for phased planting.

Specially selected species included callistemons, carob trees, almond trees, and aromatic plants such as lavender, chosen for their staggered blooming periods to ensure a continuous source for bees throughout the year.

Key projects already completed include the creation of two beekeeping nature trails, upgrades to three children’s “bee parks”, and the digital mapping and broader promotion of all nine villages.

Work to highlight the beekeeping landscape of Larnaca and strengthen its cohesive tourism identity will continue through new projects and initiatives, further showcasing the region’s distinctive character and appeal.