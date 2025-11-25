IDEA Innovation Centre of Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has opened applications for its 11th Startup Programme, inviting entrepreneurs who want to turn an innovative concept into a functioning business. Applications will remain open until February 13, 2026.

The organisation, recognised as Cyprus’ largest innovation and business-support hub, is now calling for teams that are developing an innovative product or service, or that are tackling an existing problem in a new way.

To qualify, applicants must have at least two committed team members and show that their idea has the potential to scale beyond Cyprus through technology.

Those selected will join a nine-month programme that brings together funding and structured support.

Alongside €20,000 in seed capital, startups receive business-creation training designed to help them set up and organise their operations.

This is complemented by mentoring from industry figures and access to legal, accounting, marketing and ICT services. The programme also opens doors to business-development assistance, networking events and, crucially, potential connections with angel investors.

IDEA has, over the past decade, evolved into one of BoCs’ key vehicles for fostering entrepreneurship.

The bank views the initiative as a long-term investment in building new companies that can contribute to economic growth and create opportunities for local talent.

Over these ten years, IDEA has supported the creation of 100 startups and worked with more than 260 entrepreneurs as they moved from early-stage ideas to real businesses.

Many of its teams have secured investment from Cyprus and abroad, established their own offices and created more than 120 jobs.