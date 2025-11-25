Two dead mouflon, tangled together at the base of high cliffs in Troodos were captured in drone footage uploaded to social media by Cyprus-based photographer Bora Markovic.

Preliminary observation suggests the animals may have been fighting and accidentally fell into the lake.

Mouflon, known for their striking horns and combative behaviour during mating season, are rare in Cyprus, with present estimates of no more than 3,000 in the wild remaining.

Markovic’s aerial footage captures the dramatic cliffs and serene lake, contrasting sharply with the sombre scene below.

“This is truly heartbreaking,” the forestry department’s Haris Nicolaou commented on the post.

“These animals are rare, and to see them lost in such a way is deeply saddening.”