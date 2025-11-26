The Cyprus Christmas Parade returns to Nicosia for the 11th consecutive year, spreading joy, music and Christmas magic in the heart of the city. Kickstarting its route from Makarios Hospital at 10am on December 14, the parade will wrap around Nicosia’s busy streets and conclude at Eleftheria Square at 4pm. Joyful tunes, impressive costumes and performances, and classic cars await. This is a parade with purpose.

“Since its first edition,” comment organisers, “the Cyprus Christmas Parade has been guided by two heartfelt missions set by its organiser and artistic director Ricardo Cuellar: The first is the annual visit to Makarios Hospital, where the team of volunteers bring gifts, smiles and a magical Christmas show to the children, their families and the dedicated hospital staff. This visit remains the emotional core of the event and a tradition that reflects the true spirit of the season.”

The second mission is to continue spreading the festive spirit throughout Nicosia’s communities and neighbourhoods. Once past the hospital, the parade travels through the city, filling the streets with music, performances, beautifully decorated classic cars and festive entertainment.

Thanks to the collaboration with Nicosia municipality and the Cyprus Classic Car Touring Club, the parade offers unique entertainment with dancers and performers travelling in vintage cars. The parade will conclude with a grand finale show at Eleftheria Square, featuring a special performance by Revolution DanceStudio, that is sure to get passersby in a jolly mood.

Cyprus Christmas Parade

Festive parade with dancers, musicians and classic cars. December 14. Start point: Makarios Hospital, Nicosia. End point: Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 10am-4pm. Free. www.facebook.com/cypruschristmasparade