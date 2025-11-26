Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou will travel to Stockholm on November 27 for meetings with Sweden’s political leadership on housing policy and civil protection, ahead of Cyprus taking over the EU Council Presidency in January 2026.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ioannou will hold separate talks with the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, as well as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Johan Berggren.

During his discussion with Carlson, he is expected to outline the Cypriot government’s actions under its integrated housing policy, aimed at easing pressure in the domestic housing market.

The two sides will also review the European Affordable Housing Plan and, moreover, exchange views on further measures to support member states in addressing housing challenges at EU level.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with Sweden’s civil protection leadership, Ioannou will present Cyprus’ restructuring plan for the sector, designed to boost preparedness across the competent services in emergency situations.

In addition, the ministers will examine ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly through the exchange of expertise, to enhance both countries’ ability to respond to natural or man-made disasters.

During his visit, the Minister will also tour Sweden’s Civil Defence facilities. Ioannou is due back in Cyprus on November 28.