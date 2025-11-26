Cyprus reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the IMO’s mission as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis addressed the Plenary of the 34th General Assembly of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.

In her remarks, she noted that Cyprus remains dedicated to actively contributing to the collective efforts that shape the future of international shipping.

According to her intervention, the emphasis was on cooperation, resilience and continued progress within the global maritime community, particularly at a time of evolving challenges and opportunities for the sector.

Shared responsibility and coordinated action, she noted, are essential for safeguarding the sustainability, safety and competitiveness of both the international maritime sector and the oceans.

In her address to delegates, Hadjimanolis underlined that “the IMO stands as the cornerstone of global maritime governance,” while also referring to challenges such as climate change, security threats and technological evolution. These issues, she mentioned, demand not only decisive action but institutional resilience as well.

Moreover, she stated that “by strengthening its regulatory frameworks, enhancing technical cooperation, and embracing innovation, IMO will adapt to emerging realities,” ensuring the organisation remains “agile, credible, and capable of safeguarding both the maritime sector and the oceans for generations to come.”

Turning to seafarers, the Deputy Minister recalled that they were “so rightly, called ‘key personnel’ during the recent COVID era,” stressing that they remain often unseen and unsung even though they form the backbone of global trade.

The maritime sector, she insisted, must eliminate unfair prosecution and abandonment, safeguard their welfare through training, ensure fair treatment and protect them under a culture of inclusion, equity and diversity at every level.

For that reason, she congratulated the Secretary-General of the IMO for his leadership on this issue. Within this framework, Cyprus will continue to work “toward a comprehensive review of the STCW Convention and Code,” so that training standards meet the needs of a transforming industry.

The Deputy Minister also reminded the Assembly that one of the IMO’s foundational principles is “no more favourable treatment”.

Vessels evading inspections, insurance requirements or compliance with international conventions, she noted, undermine IMO standards.

The international community, in her view, must therefore enhance and strengthen technical cooperation and port state enforcement and eliminate any legal loopholes so that “dark fleet” vessels cannot operate anywhere on the planet.

Addressing maritime security, Hadjimanolis warned that piracy threatens both seafarers and global trade.

Strengthened intelligence-sharing, coordination and swift prosecution, she explained, are necessary to safeguard maritime routes and uphold international law.

In addition, she argued that the network of regional offices should be expanded, noting that the office in Alexandria, strategically located to offer technical support in the region, should receive additional backing.

Climate remained at the centre of her intervention. International shipping contributes nearly 3 per cent of global GHG emissions, she said, and although the MEPC’s October session demonstrated how complex consensus can be, the next 12 months are critical.

For that reason, the organisation must seize the opportunity to finalise a pragmatic legal framework for maritime decarbonisation that reflects both ambition and equity and works for all.

One of the main objectives of this effort, she added, is to adopt global rules and create an international level playing field.

Reference was also made to this year’s IMO World Maritime Day theme, “Our Oceans, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity,” which she said reminds the global community of its duty.

The government of the United Arab Emirates, she noted, deserved congratulations for the parallel celebration held in Dubai, which underlined the importance and essence of the theme.

The needs of vulnerable states, SIDS and LDCs, must also be one of the IMO’s priorities, she continued. These nations contribute least to climate change but suffer the most, therefore, a fair legal structure should amplify their voices and strengthen their capacities.

Hadjimanolis went on to highlight the significance of the BBNJ Agreement, describing it as a historic step in global ocean governance.

The Agreement marks the world’s first comprehensive framework for conserving marine life in areas beyond national jurisdiction under UNCLOS, covering nearly two-thirds of the world’s oceans.

As she noted, BBNJ will soon enter into force, underlining the international community’s commitment to healthy oceans and reinforcing the IMO’s role within an evolving architecture of high-seas governance.

Capacity building, she stressed, is essential for the success of all these efforts. Increased funding for technical cooperation, along with further enhancing the efficient management and governance of the IMO, is necessary.

At this point, she extended “heartfelt thanks to the Secretary-General of the IMO for the remarkable administrative reforms and visionary leadership that have revitalised the functioning of the Secretariat,” pointing to the emphasis on multilingualism and inclusiveness that has made the organisation more accessible and representative of its diverse membership.

Enhancements to GISIS, she said, have significantly improved transparency and data-driven decision-making.

Concluding her intervention, the Deputy Minister stated that Cyprus “envisions an IMO that is strong, fair, inclusive, forward-looking and financially healthy,” noting that member states are determined, united and resolute in this goal. She also thanked delegates in advance for their vote at the upcoming IMO Council elections.