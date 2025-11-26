A 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with a burglary in Larnaca, police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to a report of a home break-in in the Larnaca district. Upon arrival, they found the man inside the property.

He was in possession of a portable video camera, which belonged to the homeowner.

The suspect was taken into custody for offences committed in the presence of police. At the scene, officers also found a crowbar, believed to have been used to force entry through one of the doors.

The man has also been arrested under a court warrant in relation to two other cases from last August. These involve attempted burglary and illegal entry into homes, also in the Larnaca district.

The investigation is being led by the Oroklini police station.