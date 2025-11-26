Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou visited Avgorou on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by a tornado that hit the community at midday on Tuesday.

His visit aimed to collect information directly from affected areas and organise immediate support for residents.

According to the Ayia Napa municipality, officials began documenting the destruction to help coordinate the next steps. The assessment focused on homes, public spaces and basic infrastructure affected by the severe winds.

The tornado caused heavy damage to several properties. Roofs were torn off, leaving some homes exposed to the weather. Many houses also flooded after the storm passed. Photovoltaic systems and water heaters were destroyed, creating further losses for residents who rely on them for daily needs.

Municipal inspectors reported that strong winds uprooted trees across the community. Some fell onto roads, blocking access, while others collapsed into yards and damaged nearby structures.

Storm damage in Avgorou (Photo Christos Theodorides)

Zannettou was joined by the deputy mayors of Avgorou, Sotira and Achna, Panayis Michaelas, Antonis Koumis and Nicos Vasilas. Their role was to support the inspection and ensure that each district could respond quickly to local needs.

The municipality said it will continue working with local teams to record all damage and plan the necessary assistance for residents affected by the storm.