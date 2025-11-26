Following a ten-day multinational cross-sector exercise in the maritime area of Alexandria, Egypt, the Cyprus national guard on Wednesday concluded its participation of “MEDUSA-14/2025.”

The exercise brought together aeronautical assets and special operations units from Cyprus, Greece, France, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Cyprus participated with a submarine disaster team of the navy command, as well as a special operations team and the offshore patrol vessel “Ioannidis”, which had also taken part in the exercises on multiple occasions in the past.

Members of the special operations units from Cyprus, Greece, France, Egypt and Saudi Arabia

The final phase of the exercise, which began on 16 November, took place in Egypt on Tuesday and was attended by the new Chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou.

The exercise aimed to strengthen the ability to coordinate joint multilateral actions at an operational and tactical level by planning and conducting a wide range of aeronautical operations.

Medusa is an annual exercise, typically held between October and November. In the previous year, the exercise took place in the maritime area of Crete.