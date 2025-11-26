Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou and Mehmet Dana, representative of the Turkish Cypriot side, will meet this Friday, ahead of the upcoming visit of the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin.

The meeting, scheduled for 10.00am at Ledra Palace, aims to support groundwork before Holguin’s arrival in Cyprus next Thursday.

Holguin shall hold both separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and newly appointed Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman as well as a joint roundtable, agreed upon by the two leaders during their first encounter on November 20.

Holguin is set to meet Erhurman on December 5 and Christodoulides on December 6.

Following her engagements in Cyprus, Holguin will also travel to Greece and Turkey for further consultations.

In addition, EU envoy Johannes Hahn is expected to visit the island in December for related contacts.