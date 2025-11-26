Overtime claimed by nurses working in state hospitals has been closely checked by the state health services organisation (Okypy), which concluded that many of the extra hours were not justified, spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Wednesday.

He suggested that this may be a reason behind recent nurse actions.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Charilaou said 40 nurses were hired in 2025, with the latest recruit starting duties just two days ago.

He said there are no staff shortages at general hospitals in Limassol, Paphos, and Famagusta have no staffing shortages. At Makarios hospital, the number of missing staff has been significantly reduced.

However, he acknowledged shortages of 20 nurses in Nicosia and 20 in Larnaca.

“Even if the argument that 75 more nurses are needed is accepted, it is not a number that justifies threats of strike action,” Charilaou added.

Despite this, nurses’ unions have warned they are ready to take industrial action if understaffing in public hospitals is not addressed.

Pasyno general secretary Savvas Iakovou said that an immediate recruitment of 75 nurses is necessary. He added that out of 2,850 clinical nurses, 150 are absent daily due to chronic illnesses, maternity, paternity or other leave.

He described the situation as critical and said threats against staff by Okypy are unacceptable.

Regional meetings of Pasyno members in recent days saw nurses give the union’s board permission to call strike measures so that a “strong message” was sent to employers.

They will meet on Friday to decide any work stoppages.

Meanwhile, Prodromos Argyrides, head of the nurses’ branch of Pasydy, urged Okypy to include the hiring of 75 nurses in its budget. He also proposed recruiting an additional 50 to cover retirements and long-term absences.