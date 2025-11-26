Members of the House environment committee sharply criticised the government’s waste management planning on Wednesday.

They warned of uncontrolled landfills, dangerous unrecycled materials and systemic gaps in collection systems.

Committee chairman, Greens MP Charalambos Theopemptou, and Akel member, Nikos Kettiros, described the administration’s approach as “inadequate”.

Theopemptou said he was “ashamed” of the situation ahead of Cyprus’ EU Presidency in the first half of 2026.

He argued that Cyprus failed to implement EU directives since joining the bloc in 2004, saying authorities went “straight to burying waste”.

He warned that updated EU legislation on packaging and recycling will require immediate action, calling for revised public contracts mandating the use of recycled construction materials.

During the discussion, officials commended that while paper recycling is progressing steadily, and that 70 per cent of pharmacies host bins for disposing expired medicines, other areas remain unresolved.

The collection system for greenhouse nylon has not yet been implemented, leading many farmers to burn the material, releasing harmful pollutants.

Theopemptou also raised concerns about hazardous components in old appliances, such as circuit boards in washing machines and gases in air conditioners.

He added that 40 per cent of packaging submitted for recycling cannot be processed, raising doubts about public education and manufacturer compliance.

A majority of non-recyclable materials instead end up in the Koshi facility or dumped illegally.

Kettiros lambasted the programme as “problematic” and said it lacked clarity on its expected outcome.

He sharply criticised the fact that only one third of all engine oils are collected, with no information on where the remaining quantities end up.

Collection rates for electrical and electronic equipment range stand at around 30 per cent.

He said illegal dumping grounds continue to fill rivers and fields, arguing that high disposal costs encourage individuals to discard materials illegally.

Although the environment department instruct local authorities to clean up specific sites, Kettiros said he was dismayed that new dumps appear as rapidly as old ones are cleared.

He stressed that the government’s updated waste management plan, expected in 2026, must provide effective and sustainable solutions to resolve the crisis at hand.