On a gripping Champions League night that showcased the full emotional spectrum of elite football, three of Europe’s heavyweights took dramatically different paths. Arsenal delivered a statement victory to reinforce their status as serious contenders, Liverpool unravelled in front of a stunned Anfield crowd, and PSG embodied resilience with a comeback masterclass in Paris. It was a night defined by momentum swings, tactical shifts and psychological blows — the kind that can shape a season’s narrative.

Arsenal produced a landmark European victory as they beat Bayern Munich for the first time in ten years, sealing a 3-1 win at the Emirates to maintain their perfect Champions League record. Mikel Arteta’s side now stand alone atop the league phase with five wins from five and a maximum 15 points.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring after 22 minutes, but Bayern responded through 17-year-old Lennart Karl, the first player to score against Arsenal in this season’s competition. Despite Bayern’s early confidence, the second half belonged entirely to the hosts. Demonstrating their impressive squad depth, substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli secured the victory. Harry Kane endured a frustrating return to north London as Bayern suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Declan Rice hailed the night as “special,” a sentiment echoed by Arteta, who praised his squad’s mentality and energy. With Inter Milan losing, Arsenal now look all but guaranteed a place in the last 16 — and have delivered a major psychological blow to one of Europe’s elite.

In stark contrast, Liverpool suffered yet another major setback as they fell 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield — their first home group-stage Champions League defeat in 14 matches. The loss comes amid a worrying spiral: nine defeats in their last 12 games across all competitions, placing them 13th in the league phase standings.

A bizarre handball from Virgil van Dijk gifted PSV an early penalty, converted by Ivan Perisic. Liverpool briefly rallied through Dominik Szoboszlai’s equaliser, but the visitors regained control. Guus Til struck early in the second half before substitute Couhaib Driouech netted twice, sealing a famous PSV victory.

The Reds registered 26 attempts and struck the woodwork, yet failed to capitalise — and many home fans left before full-time. Manager Arne Slot admitted his side must “fight really hard” to recover, as their season reaches crisis levels reminiscent of their darkest days in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, in Paris, holders PSG staged a thrilling comeback performance to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in a rollercoaster encounter. Despite defensive vulnerabilities, Luis Enrique’s side showcased sheer resilience — inspired by a stunning hat-trick from Vitinha.

Tottenham led twice through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani — who finished with a brace — but PSG responded with pace and precision. Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Pacho helped turn the tide, while Vitinha completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to restore a two-goal cushion. PSG finished with 10 men after Lucas Hernandez was sent off in stoppage time but secured a vital win to remain on course for last-16 qualification.

Captain Marquinhos, making his 500th appearance for the club, praised the team’s resolve: “We are a team who never give up. The mindset is strong.”

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League results

København (1) 3 Kairat (0) 2

Pafos (1) 2 Monaco (2) 2

Arsenal (1) 3 Bayern München (1) 1

Atlético de Madrid (1) 2 Internazionale (0) 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 0 Atalanta (0) 3

Liverpool (1) 1 PSV (1) 4

Olympiakos Piraeus (1) 3 Real Madrid (3) 4

Paris Saint-Germain (1) 5 Tottenham Hotspur (1) 3

Sporting CP (2) 3 Club Brugge (0) 0

UEFA Champions League standings after 5 games

1 Arsenal 15

2 Paris SG 12

3 Bayern München 12

4 Inter 12

5 Real Madrid 12

6 Dortmund 10

7 Chelsea 10

8 Sporting 10

Teams in positions 1-8 qualify automatically

9 Man City 10

10 Atalanta 10

11 Newcastle 9

12 Atlético 9

13 Liverpool 9

14 Galatasaray 9

15 PSV 8

16 Spurs 8

17 Leverkusen 8

18 Barcelona 7

19 Qarabağ 7

20 Napoli 7

21 Marseille 6

22 Juventus 6

23 Monaco 6

24 Pafos 6

Teams in positions 9 to 16 compete in a two-legged knockout play-off to join top 8

25 R. Union SG 6

26 Club Brugge 4

27 Athletic 4

28 Frankfurt 4

29 København 4

30 Benfica 3

31 Slavia 3

32 Bodø/Glimt 2

33 Olympiakos 2

34 Villarreal 0 1

35 Kairat 1

36 Ajax 0