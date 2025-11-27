Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) announces the opening of its new Shell-branded fuel station in Lakatamia, further expanding the company’s presence in Nicosia and reaffirming its commitment to bringing high-quality fuels, innovative services and superior customer experience closer to Cypriot motorists.

The new Shell-Branded Station in Lakatamia is designed to meet the needs of every driver, combining convenience, modern facilities and the trusted quality of Shell V-Power fuels. Beyond refuelling, customers can enjoy a range of services including a fully equipped Shell Select store, car care facilities and quick access amenities.

“At Coral Cyprus, we continuously invest in upgrading our network to meet the evolving expectations of our customers,” said Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus. “The new Shell station in Lakatamia reflects our focus on quality, reliability and service excellence, values that define the Shell experience worldwide.”

The launch of the Lakatamia Shell branded station forms part of Coral Cyprus’ strategic development plan to provide drivers with more access points to Shell’s advanced fuel technology and customer rewards through the Shell GO+ app. Each new station enhances convenience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

With the opening of the new Shell branded station in Lakatamia, Coral Cyprus strengthens its footprint in the capital region, continuing to deliver the trusted performance, innovation and care that Shell represents globally. Drivers are now invited to visit the new location and experience firsthand the quality that fuels every journey.

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

Find your nearest Shell branded station and discover the difference of Shell V-Power fuels’ cutting-edge technology at: www.shell.com.cy/fuels-oils-and-coolants/station-locator.