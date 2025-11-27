Cyprus and Brussels will soon be connected via direct flights, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

A relevant contract will be signed at the ministry’s civil aviation department on Friday.

The flights will connect Larnaca and Brussels in anticipation of increased air traffic due to visits from EU delegates ahead of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council Presidency in January. The contract lasts for the six months of Cyprus’ presidency only.

The flight schedule for 2026 suggests that the direct flights will be exclusively offered by Greek airline Aegean, however, the transport ministry has yet to officially confirm the contractor or how frequently flights will depart for and return from Brussels.

Currently, there are no direct flights from Cyprus to Brussels. Travellers need to follow a lengthy itinerary of between five and eight hours, with at least one layover – typically in Athens or Bucharest – and some layovers lasting up to seven hours.

In addition, prices for tickets are currently relatively high, with little to no chance of finding a one-way-flight for less than €350.

Around 260 informal meetings, as well as estimated 62,500 hotel overnight stays linked to meetings and conferences are expected during Cyprus’ six-month EU Council Presidency term.

While many of the events will take place in Nicosia, the delegates are set to hold meetings in locations all over the island including Larnaca, Limassol, Famagusta and Paphos.