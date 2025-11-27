Eurobank reaffirmed its long-standing role as a strategic partner of Cyprus’ tourism sector at the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference 2025, which focused on ‘Sustainable Tourism: The Absolute One-Way Path’.

The event, held with Eurobank’s support, examined the future operating model of the industry, along with trends and applications of artificial intelligence in tourism, sustainability solutions and green transition models, as well as financing and investment opportunities to support businesses in the new era were explored.

Moreover, during his address, Antonis Nicolaides, Head of Commercial Banking at Eurobank, said the tourism industry has consistently been “the backbone of the Cypriot economy” for more than 50 years, gaining an expanding share of GDP thanks to its enduring contribution and resilience.

He added that Eurobank maintains a deep appreciation and strategic relationship with the sector, noting that “the bank offers a specialised unit dedicated to tourism businesses, together with financing capabilities, knowledge and expertise to support future growth.”

In this context, he referred to key strengths of the Cypriot tourism industry, pointing to its long-standing contribution to the economy, the professionals and visionary entrepreneurs who lead it, experienced management teams, almost zero non-performing loans, the continuous upgrading of the tourism product, and its proven resilience to competition and external crises.

At the same time, Nicolaides noted that businesses in the sector must now invest in modernisation to keep pace with digital trends, rising operating costs and higher traveller expectations for authenticity, quality and sustainability.

“As the title of this year’s conference suggests, reality confirms that sustainable tourism is the absolute one-way path for Cyprus,” he said, adding that technology, green development and service quality define the new model.

Meanwhile, during a panel on ‘Financing, Incentives and Bankable Investments for Sustainable Development’, Andreas Papadopoulos, Head of Commercial Banking at Eurobank, said banks will play a decisive role in supporting the industry by providing financing that enhances competitiveness, drives energy upgrades and strengthens the resilience of hospitality units.

Through targeted lending, expert guidance and comprehensive risk assessment, banks can help hotels adapt to new sustainability and climate-resilience requirements.

Eurobank, Papadopoulos said, is committed to being more than a financier, serving instead as a strategic partner in the sector’s transition towards a sustainable and competitive future.