President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is looking forward to cooperating with Cyprus when it assumes the EU presidency on January 1, in a time of rapid developments and increased expectations, from cutting red tape to addressing migratory pressure.

Metsola will be in Nicosia on December 1 and 2, along with the leaders of the European parliamentary political groups to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and members of the cabinet, as well as parliamentary officials and NGOs, to discuss Cyprus’ priorities.

After their meeting on December 1, Metsola and Christodoulides will give a press conference at 7.15pm at the presidential palace.

They will also meet with House president Annita Demetriou and leaders or representatives of parliamentary political parties.

Metsola and Christodoulides will furthermore participate in a dialogue with students on December 2 at 10.35am, at Larnaca’s technical school, in the framework of an event titled Christmas in Europe 2025, co-hosted by the European parliament office in Cyprus.