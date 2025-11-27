A 49-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on Thursday, in Paralimni, with police saying that foul play cannot be ruled out at this stage of the investigation.

According to local media reports, the woman was found by officers in the midst of what was described as “chaos and broken objects” in her bathroom, while bloodstains were found in other parts of her flat.

A forensic examination of the woman’s body is expected provide further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

Asked to comment on the matter, police told the Cyprus Mail that they could not provide any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.