As the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia has moved beyond the role of a simple administrative centre. It has evolved into a dynamic hub that combines professional growth, academic excellence and a high quality of life. Purchasing property in the wider Nicosia area offers strategic advantages: direct access to the island’s main highways, proximity to major universities and an environment that supports both family and professional development. Nicosia is the destination for those looking to invest in stability and a cosmopolitan way of life.

In this constantly growing market, Altia offers the necessary expertise and a transparent framework to help you find the right home. Altia has an extensive portfolio that covers every need, from functional apartments to luxury detached houses, ensuring a safe and straightforward transaction.

Below are six suggested properties that outline the quality residential landscape of Nicosia.

Detached house in Aglantzia

In the sought-after area of Aglantzia, there is a spacious detached house of 355 sq.m. which combines comfort and entertainment. On the ground floor it features a large living room, separate kitchen and an integrated bar area, making it ideal for hosting and social gatherings. The first floor includes three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, as well as a separate office, while the basement is used as a parking area and an additional storage/utility space. Its location is particularly advantageous, just 1.3 km from the motorway, which makes it an ideal choice for professionals.

Makedonitissa – spacious detached house with basement studio

In the popular area of Makedonitissa in Engomi, a beautifully designed two-storey detached house with basement is available. The residence offers four spacious bedrooms on the first floor, with the master bedroom including an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Its greatest advantage is the fully configured studio in the basement (with shower and WC), which can serve as a guest space, rental unit or independent office. The outdoor area with BBQ and fencing offers privacy, while the proximity to schools (such as the Fourth Primary School of Makedonitissa) makes it ideal for families.

Family home with attic and kiosk in Lakatamia

In the Archangelos-Anthoupolis area of Lakatamia, there is a two-storey house of 189 sq.m. (built in 2005) that offers comfortable living across three levels. The ground floor features an open-plan living/dining area and a separate kitchen, while the first floor includes four bedrooms. The house also has an attic, which is used as storage space. Externally, the kiosk and large storage area stand out, offering practicality and comfort.

Four-bedroom residence in Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia

In the quiet and sought-after residential area of Agia Paraskevi in the Municipality of Lakatamia, there is a two-storey residence that offers generous living spaces and excellent accessibility for the whole family. The house (built in 2004) is constructed on a 50-per cent share of the plot yet ensures comfortable living and a private yard. On the ground floor, the layout is open plan for the sitting area, lounge and dining room, creating a welcoming environment. The property has a separate kitchen with its own dining area and pantry. The first floor is fully dedicated to rest, hosting four spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom offers the luxury of an en-suite bathroom, while the other three bedrooms share a central family bathroom. Externally, the residence benefits from covered and uncovered verandas, a private yard and a separate boiler room. With its four bedrooms and excellent location, this property is an ideal and practical solution for those seeking a comfortable family home in Lakatamia, with an excellent price-to-value ratio.

Two-storey residence with swimming pool in Archangelos

In one of the most sought-after areas of Lakatamia (Archangelos/Anthoupolis), this spacious two-storey detached house of 182 sq.m., built in 2006, is located. The property, built on a plot of 360 sq.m., offers comfort and privacy, with its main advantage being the private swimming pool. The ground floor includes open-plan reception areas and a fully equipped kitchen with a second dining area. The basement includes practical storage spaces and the pool machinery, with an external staircase for direct access.

Elegant three-bedroom detached house in Engomi

In a quiet neighbourhood of Engomi, this elegant, detached house of 154 sq.m. (built in 2002) offers functionality and comfort. On the ground floor, the house features a bright open-plan living/dining area and a modern kitchen with a sitting area. On the upper floor there are three comfortable bedrooms, with the master bedroom having an en-suite shower and walk-in wardrobe. The external area, with covered parking and a private yard, is ideal for relaxation and entertaining. The property’s location is privileged, close to schools and amenities in the Makedonitissa area.

