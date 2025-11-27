Low barometric pressure Adel, centred in southern Italy, is slowly moving east and is expected to affect Cyprus on Saturday evening, with rain, thunderstorms and hail.

On Thursday, the weather will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 15C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Thursday night will be mainly clear with clouds forming later on.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, 14C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be overcast, however skies will clear overnight.

Fine dust will be in the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is expected to start off clear with clouds forming in the afternoon, yielding isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the west.

Saturday night and Sunday afternoon will be rainy with isolated thunderstorms and hail.

Temperatures will record a slight increase on Saturday and remain above the seasonal average until Sunday, when a noticeable drop will bring temperatures down to the average for the season.