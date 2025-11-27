NGO Spavo on Thursday launched a new donation campaign to support its programmes for women affected by gender-based violence.

“With your contribution, you directly support frontline programmes against domestic violence,” Spavo said.

Supporters can send an SMS with “Spavo 1”, “Spavo 3”, or “Spavo 5” to 7060 to donate between €1 and €5.

The campaign, part of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, raises funds via SMS to help the organisation provide counselling and shelter to victims of domestic and intimate-partner violence.

Its launch follows the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, which marks the start of the 16-day global initiative that runs until Human Rights Day on December 10 each year.