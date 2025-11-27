Century Travel, Cyprus’ only cruise specialist, is once again launching its most anticipated promotion of the year. After another successful year of bookings, happy clients, ship visits and new partnerships, the company is bringing back the 2025 Black Friday Week from Thursday 27 November to Wednesday 3 December 2025, offering savings of up to 60 per cent on selected cruise fares across more than 20 leading cruise lines.

Unlike many travel promotions that simply use the term “Black Friday”, Century Travel continues to deliver a genuine sale that Cypriot travellers can truly benefit from. The offer focuses on the destinations and cruise experiences that appeal most to local travellers, from short Mediterranean getaways and Greek island adventures to once-in-a-lifetime journeys through the Caribbean, Asia and Northern Europe. Whether someone is planning their 2026 holiday or an impromptu last-minute sailing, Black Friday prices make it the perfect time to say why not? and set sail on their dream voyage.

For one week only, travellers can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 60 per cent off cruise fares, thanks to an additional 10 per cent savings on already reduced Black Friday Cruise Deals.

Daniel Essex, CEO of Century Travel, said:

“Our clients have been waiting for this week all year. It has become a moment they look forward to because they know we don’t do this often – but when we do, we do it properly. It’s a chance for travellers in Cyprus to get real value on the world’s best cruise holidays, with the expertise of a team that truly understands cruising.”

Why it matters

• it is one of the biggest travel promotions in Cyprus and beyond, focused entirely on cruising

• limited cabins and suite categories can be secured at the best value of the year

• ideal for clients planning honeymoons, family holidays, milestone celebrations or group travel

• bookings are handled directly by Century Travel’s cruise experts who guide each traveller personally

Essex added:

“Our team knows the ships and the products because we sell cruising every day. So during Black Friday Week we are not only discounting. We are advising people on which ship suits them, what is really included and how to package the cruise with flights and hotels, if needed. That is what our clients tell us they value.”

How to book

The 2025 Black Friday Week cruise sale will run from 27 November to 3 December 2025. Travellers can call or email Century Travel to speak with one of the cruise specialists who will help them find the right itinerary and secure the best offer available.

About Century Travel

Founded in 2008, Century Travel is Cyprus’ only dedicated cruise specialist and the country’s exclusive member of CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association that represents over 95 per cent of the world’s ocean cruise capacity. The company represents a wide range of leading cruise brands and creates tailor-made holiday packages including flights, hotels and transfers for departures from Cyprus, Greece, the Middle East and beyond. Century Travel also operates cruise.com.cy, an online platform featuring thousands of cruises with local service and support.

For more information or to make a booking, visit www.centurycyprus.com, call 70 000 970, or email [email protected].