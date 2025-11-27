The two Greek Cypriots standing trial in the north for alleged privacy violations will be appearing in court on Thursday for a second consecutive day of hearings.

On Wednesday, the prosecution called in four witnesses – two IT technicians, a policeman and an associate of lawyer Murat Metin Hakki.

Hakki, the lawyer of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July, was himself arrested in early September and released the next day.

Five Greek Cypriots were initially arrested on July 19 near Trikomo, with three having been released after being found not guilty of the crimes of which they stood accused at a military court in northern Nicosia.

The other two Greek Cypriots – a couple – remain in the north, where they are standing trial for alleged privacy violations.

At the military court, one of the five had been charged with illegally entering the north when the five crossed into the north via the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 19, while the other four stood accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry.

The two still in the north remain on bail. They had initially been held in custody, but two separate rulings made by the north’s supreme court eventually saw them released on bail in September.