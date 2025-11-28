Where do you live?

I’m staying in Nicosia, in the neighbourhood I grew up in, surrounded by loved ones.

What did you have for breakfast?

I never have breakfast.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me involves a trip to the beach, warm weather, good snacks like fruit and chips and the people I love. Something reminiscent of a vacation day as a child with my family. Playing in the water and the sand, rinsing off at the public showers afterwards with our swimsuits still on, a nap on the way back perhaps, a good dinner and a walk out at night in town.

Best book ever read?

I am currently rereading The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky and I think I can say it is my favourite, at least for now. It is raw, simple and honest and it means a lot to me because I read it back in secondary school and found it relatable, especially as a young teen trying to find a sense of identity and belonging.

Best childhood memory?

Easy and slow mornings watching cartoons on the TV and having a sugary breakfast with my sister, stuff like that. And also the internet and video games back in the 2000s and 2010s. The sense of discovery you had back then exploring the web and finding interesting media. Video games were a big thing for me growing up. The whole family used to play on our Nintendo NES all together in the summer mostly, later on our Wii. I also used to share my Nintendo DS with my mom trying to beat Super Mario 64 and a memory that hits home is watching my dad play Wolfenstein on the family computer. Technology as a child back then was very exciting!

What is always in your fridge?

CHEESE! I cannot stress enough how much we enjoy cheese. All of us! There is always a big variety in the cheese drawer in the fridge.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to almost everything, from drum and bass to emo, to classical, but lately I have been listening to a lot of Imogen Heap.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal would be a hedgehog because I relate to their spikey self defence mechanism reaction. And also because of Sonic!

What are you most proud of?

My sister <3

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I recently watched The Piano Teacher and the whole film was a ride. The ending though really stuck with me: In the final moments of the film, we see Erica (the protagonist) stabbing herself with a knife and walking out in the streets with a wounded bleeding heart. I don’t really know if I was charmed, disgusted, agitated or relieved. It was a wild watch.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My great grandfather. My grandmother says we would get along.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Back to the Minoan civilisation period. The art is so cool!

What is your greatest fear?

Leaving this life without feeling fulfilled.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You’re on the right track.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If they cannot share their food with me!

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would try and make it a perfect day! Spend time with loved ones near the water.

Maria Moutafidou is an artist and keeps herself busy with various activities, like ceramics and illustration. She looks forward to creating more pieces and to expressing her passion for illustration in the future. Catch Maria at Tochka Ceramics where she teaches. Follow Maria on Instagram (@ma.mou.ni) and Tochka Ceramics website (https://www.tochkaceramics.com/).