An agreement to launch a direct Larnaca-Brussels route was signed on Friday morning between the civil aviation department and Aegean Airlines.

The flights “ensure a reliable and stable connection between Cyprus and Brussels in view of the Cyprus Presidency of the EU,” Transport Minister Alexia Vafeades said.

They “enhance our country’s access to European decision-making centres and serves the essential needs of citizens, professionals and institutions.”

The arrangement takes effect on December 1 and runs until November 30, 2026, with a schedule of three weekly return flights in December 2025, five weekly return flights from January to June, and three weekly flights in July, and two per week from August to November 2026.

The maximum basic fully flexible economy fare is set at €400 each way, inclusive of all additional charges, a 23kg checked bag and a meal.

The service will operate under the Public Service Obligation mechanism.

At the signing, the Cyprus government was represented by Civil Aviation head Panayiota Demetriou, while Aegean was represented by Larnaca Airport’s Dona Sparsi.