On the occasion of road safety week, officers from the British bases visited several schools last week to teach students about road safety, the bases said on Friday.

Working alongside the Cyprus emergency services, the officers engaged with students aged three to 12, offering training on key road safety practices.

“By increasing awareness and learning about the dangers of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of road traffic collisions, drivers are more alert, adhering to speed limits and focus on avoiding road hazards,” said chief of the bases road traffic steering group George Louis.

The so-called “fatal five” refer to speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without a seat belt or protective helmet, distraction (mobile phones), as well as dangerous driving behaviour.

“We use a combination of education and practical skills and interactive activities, such as games and different training,” he said.

Louis emphasised that informing students on road safety needed to be done in a fun and engaging manner.

This year, primary schools within the areas of the bases, as well as in the south and north took part in the program.

“Many of them were keen to ask questions and wanted to know how it is safe to cross the road if there are no zebra crossings or traffic lights available nearby,” he said.

Louis added that cooperation with the authorities of the Republic was essential to the programme’s success, stressing that a joined-up approach is crucial for ensuring the safety of road users across the island.