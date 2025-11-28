With a 24-year legacy, the Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival (MBS) continues its journey of celebrating holistic wellbeing, inspiration and conscious living. As it gets ready for another epic annual event in Limassol this weekend, founder Marilena Angelides looks at what is to come.

“MBS was created as a sanctuary, a space where curiosity meets kindness, where healing meets joy, and where each soul is free to explore what truly nourishes them. What began in 2001 as a small circle of dreamers has blossomed into a vibrant international community, a tapestry of teachers, healers, artists and seekers sharing wisdom, creativity and light. This year, the heartbeat of MBS feels stronger than ever.”

Held on Saturday and Sunday at St Raphael’s Resort, this edition will host more than 70 exhibitors and 80 workshops where local and international facilitators, wellness practitioners and makers will share their gifts. The MBS Marketplace will feature healthy products, natural cosmetics, homemade healthy product options, crystals, books and holistic services while the all-day lecture and workshops happen simultaneously.

Classes and workshops will touch on qigong, yoga, animal communication, Ayurveda, nervous system regulation, hoop dance, family constellation, ecstatic dances and dozens of other topics. The full two-day agenda is available on www.mbscyprus.com.

“As we approach our 25-year milestone,” concludes Angelides, “we honour all those who have walked this path with us and invite you to dream forward with us into a future where wellbeing is not a luxury, but a lifestyle of love, authenticity and unity. Whether you come for an afternoon or for the whole weekend, you are part of this movement of light.”

MBS Wellbeing Festival

Festival with markets, seminars and workshops on holistic wellbeing, physical health and more. November 29-30. St Raphael’s Resort, Limassol. www.mbscyprus.com