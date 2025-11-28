Three sisters are getting ready to present a chamber music concert for piano, violin and percussion. Andri, Viki and Natasa Hadjiandreou form the Trio Ostinato will perform the Silence concert this December 7 at Pallas Theatre – an evening of mythology, music and the ongoing struggle to make women’s voices heard.

This will be no ordinary chamber music concert, organisers say, as it combines sound and image which attempts to present Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and the work The New Success Story by Haris Sophocleous, as a cry of protest against the many voices that have been silenced or underestimated, while their creativity and autonomy are sacrificed in the name of social expectations.

“In the first part of the concert,” comment organisers, “Rite of Spring will be presented, arranged for piano and marimba by percussion soloist Ksenija Komljenovic. The themes of sacrifice and renewal in the composition echo the historical silencing of women, both in the personal and public spheres. Just as Stravinsky’s work sparked a cultural upheaval, this concert seeks to disrupt, reclaiming women’s voices and challenging their historical repression.

With this in mind, the concert moves to the modern centennial history of Cyprus, with the play The New Success Story.

“Cyprus, with its tumultuous history of conflict and division as recounted in Haris Sophocleous’ The New Success Story, dedicated to Trio Ostinato, serves as a poignant backdrop for this exploration. The island has witnessed the struggles of its people, including the resilience of women who have navigated the complexities of identity, culture and conflicts. Silence unites myth and music to honour the resilience of these silent women and celebrate the awakening of their voices, finally released into the cosmic expanse.”

Silence

Chamber music concert for piano, violin and percussion with sisters Andri, Viki, and Natasa Hadjiandreou. December 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com