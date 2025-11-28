Cyprus’ betting market continued to expand in the second quarter of 2025, with total gross revenue from Class A and Class B operators rising by 4 per cent year-on-year to €298.1 million, the National Betting Authority (NBA) said this week.

The figure also represents a 16 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

According to the authority, online betting once again dominated activity.

Class B operators accounted for €224.2m of the total, while Class A premises generated €73.9m.

The NBA noted that land-based revenue slipped by 3 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2024, although it remained 3 per cent higher than in 2023.

By contrast, online gross income increased by 6 per cent year-on-year and was 21 per cent higher than two years earlier.

Player payouts for both categories reached €260.1m in the period from April to June, marking a 5 per cent annual rise and a 14 per cent increase compared with 2023.

The authority added that Class B players received the largest share, collecting €200.4m.

Overall betting earnings, the difference between pay-in and pay-out, amounted to €37.9 million, a 3 per cent decline from the same quarter last year.

Class A earnings fell by 9 per cent to €14.2 million, while Class B earnings edged up by 1 per cent to €23.8 million.

The number of licensed Class A premises fell by 3 per cent year-on-year, totalling 460 across the country.

Of these, 163 were in Nicosia, 130 in Limassol, 84 in Larnaca, 48 in Paphos and 35 in Famagusta. Employment in licensed shops also eased, with staff numbers dropping by 2 per cent to 1,436.

The NBA said there was a notable improvement in compliance, citing a 79 per cent drop in licence cancellations and withdrawals compared with the second quarter of 2024.

At the same time, the authority continued efforts to clamp down on unlicensed activity.

The list of blocked illegal betting sites reached 21,633 by the end of June, with 322 additions during the quarter and a 6 per cent annual increase.