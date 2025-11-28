Strengthening Cyprus’ deterrent capability is a top priority for the government, which is why the cabinet has approved the list of armaments the country intends to procure through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme, valued at almost €1.2 billion, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Christodoulides said Thursday’s cabinet decision took into account the ongoing Turkish occupation, Cyprus’ position in a region of particular geostrategic importance, and its EU membership.

As part of efforts to strengthen Cyprus’ defence, he said talks with the United States were at an advanced stage to take advantage of Cyprus’ inclusion in US defence programmes. Military infrastructure in Limassol and Paphos is also being upgraded.

“And we will continue in this context,” he added, speaking during a visit to an army camp in Stavrovouni.

The president said Cyprus’ participation in Safe allows for both the procurement of armaments and the involvement of Cypriot companies capable of meeting National Guard needs, as well as purchases from EU countries.

In any case, he noted, “a clause will be added for at least 15 per cent participation of Cypriot companies.”

“There is a very promising Cypriot defence industry, which we want to strengthen even more,” he said.

President Nikos Christodoulides at the green beret award ceremony

The European Commission reminded on Friday that the member states have until November 30 to submit their national plans in the framework of Safe.

Regnier said the plans will be in general terms, but detailed enough to coordinate between the Commission and the member states.

He added there would be a briefing on Monday on the overall progress.

Regnier confirmed that Turkey and South Korea had applied, but stressed it was “very unlikely” they would meet the deadline. “It is, of course, very late,” he said.

However, the Commission continues the examination of the applications, but progress cannot be expected before the completion of the procedure for the member states, Regnier added.

Regarding applications by the UK and Canada, Regnier said negotiations were ongoing but the procedure would not be completed before the deadline.

Regnier described Safe as an emergency mechanism, saying “we must move fast”.

“Early next year the first 15 per cent of funds will be able to be disbursed, so that the member states can begin implementation,” he added.

On Thursday, the cabinet green-lit the armaments which Cyprus intends to procure via the Safe programme. The list of armaments was prepared by the defence ministry.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said the armaments to be procured via Safe would be “purely for defensive purposes, always keeping in mind – and let us never forget it – that Cyprus is an occupied country for the last 51 years”.

Safe is open to all EU member states, as well as Ukraine, the four European Economic Area countries – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – and six other states that have signed common defence agreements with the EU: Albania, Japan, Moldova, North Macedonia, South Korea and the United Kingdom, which signed an agreement with the EU in May.

Safe will provide long-term, low-cost loans to help EU member states procure urgently needed defence equipment.