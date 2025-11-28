Total deposits and loans recorded notable increases in October 2025, according to deposit and loan statistics released on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The figures reflect the monthly movements in deposits and lending across households, non-financial corporations and other domestic sectors, as well as the annual rate of change in both categories.

According to the CBC, total deposits recorded a net increase of €412.3 million in October, compared with a net increase of €670.2 million in September 2025.

The annual rate of change remained steady at 6.3 per cent, while the balance of total deposits reached €57.6 billion.

Deposits of Cypriot residents increased by €421.2m. Household deposits rose by €158.7m, while deposits of non-financial corporations increased by €206.9m. Deposits of the remaining domestic sectors grew by €55.7m.

At the same time, total loans recorded a net increase of €336.6m in October, compared with a net increase of €269m in the previous month.

The annual rate of change accelerated to 10.2 per cent, from 7.9 per cent in September, bringing the total loan balance to €26.8bn.

Loans to Cypriot residents increased by €30.4m.

More specifically, loans to households rose by €61.1m, while lending to non-financial corporations declined by €34.5m. Loans to other domestic sectors increased by €3.8m.