The Index of Industrial Output Prices in Cyprus for October 2025 stood at 122.7 units, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index remained unchanged compared with September 2025, while it recorded a decline of 0.5 per cent compared with October 2024.

Over the period from January to October 2025, the index showed a decrease of 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

In October 2025 compared with September 2025, the index was stable in electricity supply.

At the same time, water supply and materials recovery rose by 1.8 per cent and mining and quarrying increased slightly by 0.1 per cent.

Manufacturing, however, fell by 0.2 per cent.

Compared with October 2024, mining and quarrying increased by 8.8 per cent, while manufacturing edged up by 0.3 per cent.

By contrast, electricity supply decreased by 4.5 per cent and water supply and materials recovery dropped by 0.6 per cent.

Breaking down manufacturing by division of economic activity, in October 2025 compared with a year earlier, increases were recorded in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (3.3 per cent), as well as in electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (2.3 per cent).

Further gains were seen in other non-metallic mineral products (1.6 per cent), paper and paper products and printing (0.8 per cent), and rubber and plastic products (also 0.8 per cent).

In contrast, the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products declined by 0.5 per cent, while basic metals and fabricated metal products fell by 0.2 per cent.

Looking at market categories, the general index remained at 122.7 units, with 124.8 units for the local market and 111.7 units for exports.

Compared with September 2025, domestic prices slipped by 0.1 per cent, while export prices rose by 0.4 per cent.

Year-on-year, domestic prices were 0.6 per cent lower, whereas export prices increased by 0.7 per cent. During the first ten months of 2025, the index showed an average decrease of 0.4 per cent overall.