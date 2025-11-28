Cyprus was re-elected on Friday to the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the period 2026-2027, with 136 votes, placing it seventh compared to twelfth in the elections two years ago.

The election was welcomed by the foreign ministry and deputy shipping ministry, which said the continuous re-election of Cyprus since 1987 “demonstrates the confidence of the member states in the capabilities and reliability of our country”.

“This re-election strengthens Cyprus’ ability to actively participate in making strategic decisions that affect international shipping, while simultaneously promoting Cyprus as an important international shipping hub,” the deputy shipping ministry added.

The elections took place on Friday at IMO headquarters in London during the 34th general assembly.

“In a difficult electoral contest, Cyprus was not only re-elected, but also managed to significantly increase the support it received in votes from member states, compared to the previous electoral process. Specifically, our country rose from twelfth to seventh place among 26 candidate countries, securing more votes and confirming its strong international presence,” the deputy shipping ministry said.

Cyprus was first elected to the IMO Council in 1987. Since then, it has maintained a continuous and active presence on the council “due to its important work, its active participation in international maritime processes and its constructive contribution to addressing the challenges of the sector”, the deputy ministry added.

Diplomatic sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the result was considered a success and confirmed the steadfast and continuous contribution of Cyprus to the IMO’s work and mission.