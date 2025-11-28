Turkish Cypriots must be included in decisions concerning the island, and their views and interests must be communicated internationally, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Friday.

“I have made clear that there is a world beyond the dialogue table. Whilst talks continue, I will pursue initiatives to ensure that the views of the Turkish Cypriots are heard and that their rights and interests are safeguarded before international organisations,” he said.

These organisations, he added, include the European Union, the Organisation of Turkic States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

Erhurman also criticised recent topics raised in the Greek Cypriot media, including coverage of the newly signed Cyprus–Lebanon agreement, stressing once again that it had been reached “without the consent of the Turkish Cypriots”.

He said his recent remarks had been misrepresented in the Greek Cypriot press, accusing certain outlets of implying he was unwilling to proceed with negotiations.

“What I said has been the subject of serious criticism in segments of the Greek Cypriot press, and it has been alleged that further negotiations were not my intention,” he said.

“Although these debates appear in the media, I am mindful that the perspectives and the formation of public opinion on both sides are vital to the process,” he added, referring to the role media narratives play in shaping attitudes toward the Cyprus problem.

Erhurman accused some Greek Cypriot circles of maintaining a “mindset that assumes the status quo should remain undisturbed,” suggesting it implies Turkish Cypriots can be ignored and expected to “passively wait” for developments.

He stressed that Turkish Cypriots want a solution without being marginalised, and not one in which “the future of the whole island may be determined solely by the Greek Cypriot side”.

While assuring that the north was prepared to submit proposals beneficial to both communities, he said Turkish Cypriots would “continue to utilise all available means to engage with the rest of the world”.

“Turkish Cypriots make clear that unilateral initiatives of this nature do not foster a settlement, lasting peace or stability on the island or in the region,” he concluded.

Erhurman did not respond to the Cyprus Mail’s request for further comment.

He previously condemned the maritime delineation agreement signed between Cyprus and Lebanon in Beirut on Thursday, calling it “neither fair nor conducive to a solution”. He claimed the deal further isolated the Turkish Cypriot community internationally.

“[The agreement] reinforces the view that the status quo should not change, that Greek Cypriots should continue to be the sole recognised authority on the island as if there were no Turkish Cypriots, and that Turkish Cypriots should sit and wait,” he said, adding that this was unacceptable.

President Nikos Christodoulides, meanwhile, described the agreement signed with Lebanese president Joseph Aoun as a “milestone of strategic importance”, marking the culmination of nearly two decades of discussions. The initial delineation draft dates back to 2007.