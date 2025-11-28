Exness is joining forces with Nomad Bread & Coffee this Christmas to support the nonprofit organisation Little Heroes, as the two partners launch “Baked with Care”, a festive CSR initiative designed to bring joy, comfort and support to children battling cancer and rare diseases.

From the outset, the heart of the campaign lies in a special batch of artisanal kourampiedes, the traditional Greek-Cypriot delicacy that generations eagerly look forward to during the festive season.

As a result, these lovingly crafted treats become not only a symbol of festive warmth but also a vehicle for compassion and meaningful support.

The initiative took shape during an intimate press conference and media reveal on 26 November at Nomad Bread & Coffee’s cosy premises in Limassol.

Journalists, media representatives and partners gathered to hear the story behind the campaign, while also being among the very first to savour the signature “Baked with Care” kourampiedes, a sweet expression of the campaign’s heart.

Consequently, the atmosphere felt warm, relaxed and festive throughout, reflecting the essence of the initiative: kindness, togetherness and the beauty of sharing moments that matter.

From December 1 and throughout the entire holiday season, the “Baked with Care” kourampiedes will be available at all Nomad bakery locations across Cyprus.

Importantly, every purchase will directly support Little Heroes, as all proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the organisation’s mission and operational needs.

Moreover, Exness will cover all production and operational costs, ensuring that every euro raised goes entirely and directly to the NGO.

Through this collaboration, three partners come together with a shared vision.

Nomad contributes its craftsmanship and island-wide presence, while Little Heroes brings the heart, purpose and dedication behind the cause.

At the same time, Exness provides full financial coverage, long-term support and a clear commitment to meaningful community impact. In this way the initiative becomes a genuine collective act rather than a symbolic gesture.

Little Heroes itself is a Cyprus-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting children facing serious health challenges.

It offers emotional, logistical and psychological support to families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives, ensuring that they never feel alone in their journey.

Exness has already been a committed supporter of the organisation.

Earlier this year, the company donated three corporate vehicles from its existing fleet, significantly enhancing Little Heroes’ ability to transport young patients to essential treatments, deliver vital supplies to families and manage daily operational needs.

This contribution therefore reflects Exness’ ongoing dedication to offering practical, meaningful support where it is needed most.

Within this broader context, “Baked with Care” reinforces Exness’ long-standing CSR philosophy of building long-term community partnerships and acting meaningfully rather than symbolically.

The company consistently invests in initiatives that provide real value to local communities, whether in education, healthcare, emergency support or youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Community Director Martin Thorvaldsson referred to this approach, saying “We believe in collective initiatives that make a tangible difference”, while adding that projects like “Baked with Care” allow Exness to connect with the community and inspire collective action.

This, he noted, is what meaningful CSR looks like: people joining forces for a shared cause.

During the press conference, Community Project Manager Zoe Efstathiou also spoke about the emotional significance behind the campaign.

She said “Baked with Care was born from a simple idea: to create something that feels warm, sincere and deeply human”, explaining that when this vision was shared, Nomad welcomed it with open hearts.

As she noted, together with Little Heroes, the idea grew into a beautiful expression of care and connection.

Efstathiou emphasised that every kourampies offered is a small, loving gesture that helps support the children who need it most, adding that Exness believes in standing close to the people of Cyprus not only in moments of celebration but also in the everyday ways that truly matter.

Through “Baked with Care”, Exness, Nomad and Little Heroes are therefore inviting the public to take part in a simple act of kindness that genuinely makes a difference.

By choosing these lovingly made kourampiedes, people become part of a shared gesture of care, and every purchase becomes a moment of giving, a reminder that small choices, made together, can create something beautifully meaningful.