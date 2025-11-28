The Cyprus Football Association on Friday appeared to blame the police for the clashes between football fans in the centre of Limassol on Thursday night, saying the force had changed its initial recommendations by suggesting that the match between AEL and Apollon be held with fewer spectators or even behind closed doors.

In a press release, the association said police meetings had been held ahead of the match and that on Friday another meeting took place, with the police putting forward additional security measures, which were accepted.

“After the meeting, police headquarters sent a letter with new positions regarding the match, which were urgently put before the association’s executive committee,” it said.

The executive committee examined the facts and called on everyone “to show responsibility and respect, thus protecting football”.

The association also deplored Thursday night’s incidents, which it said “have no place in the sport”.

The teams are set to play each other on Sunday as part of the Cyprus first division league.

The football association decided that the match will be played with pre-sold tickets and that ticket offices at the stadium remain closed.

It also called on the presidents of the two teams to attend a meeting in the presence of the police in order to call on fans to act responsibly and with restraint.

The association furthermore called on the presidents of the and boards of the two teams to ensure full cooperation with the police, so that the match is played and completed smoothly and safely.

It also said it would continue to be in constant communication with all involved parties to ensure fair play.

In the meantime, police investigations are ongoing in an effort to track down the perpetrators of the attack against the Apollon club building and those who participated in the clashes.

According to police sources, the clashes appear to have been planned.

So far, it appears that AEK fans went to the Apollon club’s building on Mesolongiou street and hurled firecrackers and Molotov cocktails, before clashing with people in the building.

When Limassol police officers arrived, the suspects fled, setting fire to a bin and damaging parked cars.

Eleven cars were damaged on Thursday night, mainly broken windscreens and windows, while a twelfth car owner said unknown people had thrown a fire extinguisher at his car, damaging the back window.

The police cordoned off the area for most of Friday and are examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the perpetrators.

Evidence has also been collected and sent for tests.

The administrator of the building told philenews that he saw a large group of masked people arriving, just seconds before the first Molotov cocktails were thrown. Clashes followed between the fans of the two football clubs, some of whom were swinging bats and other objects.