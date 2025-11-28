Fans of AEL and Apollon football clubs clashed in the centre of Limassol on Thursday night, causing damage to at least 11 cars and nearby property, police said on Friday.

The two groups clashed in front of the Apollon club building on Limassol’s Messolonghiou street after a group of fans, reportedly AEL supporters, threw firecrackers and molotov cocktails at the building.

According to police, 11 vehicles had their windshields damaged as a result of the clashes.

The owner of a further vehicle claimed that individuals had thrown a fire extinguisher at his vehicle, resulting in damage to the windshield.

When members of the police anti-terror unit arrived, the suspects fled the scene and set fire to a rubbish bin.

The teams are set to play each other on Sunday as part of the Cyprus First Division League.