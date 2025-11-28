The Cypriot environmental consultancy, Isotech, hosted the second pilot test of the autonomous robotic system SeaClear2.0 on Thursday.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the machine flexed its capabilities at the port of Larnaca, detecting, classifying, and collecting marine litter from the seabed and surface.

SeaClear2.0, developed under the EU-funded research project of the same name, uses a combination of unmanned surface vehicles, as well as highly advanced remote controlled aquatic drones.

In addition to cleaning marine debris, the system also offers industrial applications such as monitoring underwater infrastructure and tracking environmental parameters.

Every year, up to 600,000 tones of macroplastics and microplastics enter European seas

The event also included a participatory workshop organised by Isotech, bringing together representatives from the environmental, academic and business sectors to discuss local solutions for marine litter management.

The event was also supported by the Cyprus Ports Authority.

It follows the earlier SeaClear project which developed the first autonomous system for seabed debris collection in 2023.

The SeaClear 2.0 project seeks to develop a fleet of smart robots, using artificial intelligence, to detect and remove marine litter using a combination of aerial drones, Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles), autonomous surface ships and specially designed robotic arms, the announcement added.

The technological core of SeaClear 2.0 consists of a highly upgraded software for automated litter collection, which can go to greater depths, lift heavier litter and also collect surface litter.

It uses high-resolution sonar, electromagnetic sensors and microplastic detection sensors. A smart and flexible handle and a collection float are to be developed to collect and transport large garbage to land.

Every year, up to 600,000 tones of macroplastics and microplastics enter European seas.

While plastic pollution affects all seas across Europe, the Mediterranean is the most affected sea, due to its semi-enclosed basin and the intense human activities taking place on the surrounding coastal areas