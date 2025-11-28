Electromobility grants totalling €5.62 million were announced on Friday by the transport ministry, in the framework of Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan.

This is the fourth call for applications to promote electromobility and applications must be submitted online from December 5 to 9 at 9am.

The transport ministry said that its request to simplify the verification mechanism of the plan had been approved by European authorities, allowing for the faster implementation of the plan and the registration of approved vehicles by June 30, 2026, thus ensuring the smooth implementation of the plan and the full utilisation of available funds.

It added that if the number of applications exceeds the available funds, a draw will be held on December 9 through an app to deliver a fair and transparent process.

Individuals as well as businesses and organisations are eligible to apply.

The grant for the purchase of a new zero-CO2 emission private vehicle amounts to €9,000, for a new zero-CO2 emission disability vehicle €20,000, for a new zero-CO2 emission vehicle for a large family €20,000, for a used zero-CO2 emission private vehicle €9,000 and for a new category N1 electric vehicle (commercial vehicle with a gross weight of up to 3,500 kg) with zero-CO2 emissions €15,000.

Applicants who may have outstanding fees at the tax department or social insurance services will be informed by email that they must provide proof of settling their debt within eight working days.

If certificates are not sent in time, the application will be rejected.