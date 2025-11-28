A 25-year-old man was arrested three times over the legal alcohol limit in Paphos on Thursday evening, causing an accident after which his vehicle caught fire, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident occurred shortly after 7pm, when the driver lost control of his vehicle, veered onto the right lane of the road and eventually collided with a parked car.

As a result of the collision, the second car moved and crashed into a parked vehicle. The 25-year-old driver later came to a standstill on the pavement, at which point the front of his car caught fire.

An initial breathalyser showed he had he had 76μg blood alcohol instead of the allowed 22μg.

Subsequent checks by the police revealed that the 25-year-old does not hold a driving license and was driving without insurance. He was later admitted to the hospital, where he was kept under observation as a precaution.

An investigation into the case has been launched.