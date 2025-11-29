The conference of presidents of the European Parliament will visit Cyprus on December 1 and 2.

The visit comes ahead of Cyprus taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026. Leaders will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides, the cabinet, and hold discussions at the House of Representatives.

On December 1, meetings at the presidential palace will begin at 5.15pm. President Christodoulides will hold a private meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The meeting will start with formal greetings. A wider meeting between government and European Parliament delegations will follow.

At 7.15pm, a group photograph of all participants will be taken. President Christodoulides and Metsola will then hold a joint press conference.

An official dinner at Kastelliotissa will conclude the day at 8pm.

On December 2, engagements will continue at the House of Representatives. At 8.40am, House president Annita Demetriou will meet Metsola privately. This will be followed by an expanded meeting of parliamentary delegations.

At 9am, the two presidents will meet party leaders and parliamentary representatives.

Later in the morning, at 10.35am Metsola and President Christodoulides will take part in a discussion with students at the Larnaca technical and vocational education and training school. This event, “Christmas in Europe 2025,” is co-organised with the European Parliament office in Cyprus.

The conference of presidents of the European Parliament is scheduled to depart Cyprus at 12pm.