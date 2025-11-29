Police in Paphos have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with an incident involving gunfire in a residential area in Mesogi in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers said the man was detained to assist the investigation into the alleged use of a firearm, malicious damage, and threats of violence.

The case seemingly centres on a dispute between two relatives.

According to police, the 46-year-old is suspected of firing a hunting gun into the air outside the home of a close family member at around dawn. The incident followed a confrontation between the two men hours earlier.

The complainant, aged 49, told officers that he and the suspect had met late on Friday at a nightclub, where a third person was also present. He reported a heated verbal argument linked to ongoing property disagreements within the family.

He later reported hearing three gunshots outside his home. He believed the shots came from a hunting weapon.

Police who examined the scene found shotgun pellets on part of the property, supporting the report of gunfire.

The 46-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident. Paphos police are continuing their investigation.