It is not very often that there is a live music night in Pedoulas, so it is particularly exciting when one is coming up. The lyceum of Pedoulas will welcome nine musicians next Saturday for the I Am Woman concert, part of the deputy culture ministry’s Decentralisation programme.

The nine musicians come together to present a special musical and narrative journey dedicated to the women who left their mark on rembetiko and Smyrnaic song with their voice, strength and soul. Not only will the evening shine a light on female legends of the past, but it will also highlight the female musicians of today who are defying stereotypes.

Baglamas, bouzouki, santouri, double bass, percussion, keys, accordion and guitar will come together to present a unique musical evening. On stage will be Cyprus’ first female bouzouki master Georgia Kombou, who conceived the concert, alongside Konstantina Fella, Anna Aristidou, Katerina Paraschou, Veronika Aloneftou, Anastasia Sorra, Eleana Andreou, Maria Tinenti and Alexandra Chatzikonstanti.

Through their songs and stories, figures such as Rosa Eskenazi, Rita Abatzi, Marika Ninou, Stella Haskil, Ioanna Georgakopoulou and Sotiria Bellou will come to life once more. The repertoire includes songs that highlight women’s roles, stereotypes, struggles, emotions and dreams, both well-known rembetiko classics and lesser-known interpretations.

Both the musicians celebrated on the night and the ones performing on stage share one thing in common – beating the odds of performing in a man’s world and letting their passion guide them.

I Am Woman

Rembetiko music and songs from Smyrna performed live by nine women artists of Cyprus. December 6. Pedoulas Lyceum, Pedoulas village. 7.30 pm. Free