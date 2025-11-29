The 17-time Grammy Award winning artist STING is set to bring his STING 3.0 World Tour to our corner of the Mediterranean next summer, presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation. In August, Cyprus fans will have the opportunity to catch the iconic singer live on stage as he presents his highly revered new tour show.

STING will present a one-night-only performance in Limassol, filling Tsirio Stadium on August 4 and tickets are already on sale. Joined by virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), Cyprus fans will enjoy STING perform electrifying hits and rarities from his timeless discography.

“Known for his ground-breaking work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police,” comment organisers, “Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career.

“The STING 3.0 Tour,” they conclude, “represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalogue through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) – mixed by four-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton – released on Cherrytree Music Company/ Interscope Records.”

STING In Cyprus

Live concert by17-time Grammy Award winning artist STING. August 4, 2026. Tsirio Stadium, Limassol. www.soldoutticketbox.com