Two young men were seriously injured in a road accident in Paphos on Friday night.

Police said the crash happened around 11.40 pm on Morphou street. A 19-year-old was riding a motorcycle with a 17-year-old passenger when, under circumstances being investigated, he lost control. The motorcycle hit the pavement and a metal railing before overturning.

Both riders were taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital. Medical staff said they suffered serious head injuries, and the 17-year-old also injured his arm.

They remain in hospital receiving treatment.

The Paphos traffic department is investigating the incident.