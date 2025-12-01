Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €499.9 million in September 2025, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday.

This reflected a 10.1 per cent increase compared with €454.1m in the same month of 2024, continuing the upward trend recorded throughout the year.

For the January to September 2025 period, total tourism receipts rose to €2.97 billion, up 15.4 per cent from €2.58 billion a year earlier.

In its announcement, Cystat noted that the increase was supported by stronger arrivals and steady expenditure levels across key markets.

September arrivals reached 570,635, compared with 509,463 in September 2024, while the average expenditure per person stood at €876.01, slightly lower than the €891.29 recorded last year.

However, average daily spending increased to €112.31, up from €99.03, indicating a shift linked to shorter average stays.

The United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourism market with 31.4 per cent of total visitors. British travellers stayed an average of 9.1 nights and spent €1,047.58 per person and €115.12 per day.

Meanwhile, Israel, which accounted for 14 per cent of all tourists, recorded average per-person spending of €695.80 and daily expenditure of €158.14, with visitors staying 4.4 nights on average.

In addition, Poland, ranked third with 7.9 per cent of arrivals, posted average spending of €739.01 per person and €102.64 per day, based on stays of 7.2 nights.

Across other European markets, spending patterns varied. Travellers from France spent €889.19 per person and €105.86 per day, staying 8.4 nights, while visitors from Germany reached €1,021.16 per person and €107.49 per day over 9.5 nights.

Moreover, tourists from Austria stayed 7.3 nights and spent €1,004.78 per person and €137.64 per day, whereas visitors from Belgium spent €982.21 per person and €122.78 per day with stays averaging 8.0 nights.

Spending levels were also high among travellers from the Netherlands, whose average trips lasted 8.9 nights, with per-person expenditure at €1,190.06 and daily spending at €133.71.

Similarly, visitors from Switzerland recorded some of the highest values surveyed, spending €1,356.79 per person and €163.47 per day, based on average stays of 8.3 nights.

In contrast, tourists from Italy spent €594.74 per person and €92.93 per day, with visits averaging 6.4 nights, while visitors from Greece spent €327.46 per person and €51.98 per day, staying 6.3 nights.

Further north, travellers from Sweden stayed 7.9 nights and spent €979.98 per person and €124.05 per day, whereas visitors from Finland recorded expenditure of €787.89 per person and €112.56 per day, based on stays of 7 nights.

At the same time, tourists from Lebanon reported some of the highest daily spending of all markets at €189.84, with per-person expenditure reaching €930.24 over 4.9 nights.

As for visitors from the United States, arrivals increased to 7,374, although expenditure data were not published due to low reliability.

Cystat added that the data were collected through its Passengers Survey, carried out at Larnaca and Paphos airports using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

The survey covers all travellers departing from the government-controlled areas of Cyprus and excludes those using ports and airports in the occupied areas.

The statistical service clarified that tourists are defined as visitors staying at least one night in Cyprus, while tourist arrivals refer to trips, meaning the same person may be counted more than once during the period.