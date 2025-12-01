The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has confirmed the composition of its next 40-member Council, electing countries across three categories that reflect their contribution to global shipping, trade and maritime governance.

Cyprus secured its seat in Category (c), maintaining its position within the organisation’s executive body for another term.

According to the IMO announcement, the Council will continue to represent all major maritime regions, with the newly elected members set to convene for their 136th session on December 4, when they will choose the Council’s Chair and Vice-Chair for the 2026–2027 biennium.

The structure remains divided into three groups. Category (a) comprises ten States with the greatest interest in providing international shipping services: China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Meanwhile, Category (b) includes countries with the largest stake in international seaborne trade, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

Cyprus features in Category (c), alongside Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and Turkiye, a group reserved for States with particular interests in maritime transport or navigation, ensuring balanced geographic representation within the Council.

For Cyprus, its election reinforces the country’s standing as one of the world’s leading flag States and a key player in maritime policy shaping.

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping has consistently described continued Council membership as essential for promoting Cyprus’ priorities on safety, decarbonisation and seafarer welfare, while also contributing to regulatory work that affects the global fleet.

The new Council will commence its work immediately after the Assembly closes, with its first task being the appointment of its Bureau for the upcoming two-year term.